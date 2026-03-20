Ilya Mikheyev headshot

Ilya Mikheyev News: Nets opening goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Mikheyev scored a goal, placed two shots on net and served two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over Minnesota.

Mikheyev put the Blackhawks on the scoreboard with his tally just over 16 minutes into the contest. With Tuesday's twine finder, he now has 13 goals, 27 points and 102 shots on net across 63 appearances this season. The seventh-year NHL winger has added two goals, four points and 14 shots on net to his season totals over the last seven games. He should continue to play middle-six minutes for Chicago if he periodically adds to the team's offense.

Ilya Mikheyev
Chicago Blackhawks
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