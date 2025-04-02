Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Mikheyev headshot

Ilya Mikheyev News: Nets shorthanded goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Mikheyev scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Mikheyev has three goals and three assists over his last six outings. Two of his goals in that span have been shorthanded tallies as he continues to show some skill on the penalty kill. The 30-year-old winger has matched his career high of 32 points from the 2021-22 campaign, doing so with 18 goals and 14 assists over 73 contests this season. He's added 128 shots on net, 30 hits and an even plus-minus rating.

Ilya Mikheyev
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
