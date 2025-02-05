Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Mikheyev headshot

Ilya Mikheyev News: Offers helper in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Mikheyev notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Mikheyev has a goal and an assist over his last three games, matching his output from the previous 16 contests. The 30-year-old winger has maintained a middle-six role for much of the campaign, but he's not having a strong year on offense. Mikheyev is at nine goals, seven assists, 81 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 51 appearances.

Ilya Mikheyev
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
