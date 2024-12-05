Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Mikheyev headshot

Ilya Mikheyev News: Plucks apple Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 10:51am

Mikheyev notched an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Mikheyev has three points, 16 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over nine contests since he returned from a two-game stint as a healthy scratch. The winger has reclaimed steady third-line minutes, but he has not received power-play time regularly at any point in 2024-25. For the season, he has five points, 36 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating over 24 outings.

Ilya Mikheyev
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
