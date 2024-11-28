Ilya Mikheyev News: Posts helper in win

Mikheyev notched an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Mikheyev has reclaimed a third-line role, earning two points over his last five games after spending two contests as a healthy scratch. He's still not lighting it up on offense, and it's unlikely he'll be a big scoring threat at any point this season. The winger has four points, 31 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 20 appearances.