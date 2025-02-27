Ilya Mikheyev News: Pots goal in loss

Mikheyev scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

Mikheyev renewed the Blackhawks' comeback push with a third-period tally to get them within two goals. He has three goals and three assists over his last nine outings while filling a middle-six role. Mikheyev is up to 11 goals, 20 points, 91 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 57 appearances. While his ice time is fairly steady, his lack of power-play usage greatly limits his fantasy potential, especially since he adds little outside of offense.