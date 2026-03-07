Ilya Mikheyev News: Scores, assists in loss
Mikheyev delivered a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.
The Russian winger made it a 3-2 game late in the first period with a snap shot, and then added an assist in Frank Nazar's second-period tally. The 31-year-old winger, who snapped a five-game point drought with this performance, has 25 points on the season (12 goals, 13 assists). Those numbers, and the fact that he holds a bottom-six role in the lineup, don't really help his fantasy upside.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Mikheyev See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Mikheyev See More