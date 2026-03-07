Ilya Mikheyev headshot

Ilya Mikheyev News: Scores, assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Mikheyev delivered a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

The Russian winger made it a 3-2 game late in the first period with a snap shot, and then added an assist in Frank Nazar's second-period tally. The 31-year-old winger, who snapped a five-game point drought with this performance, has 25 points on the season (12 goals, 13 assists). Those numbers, and the fact that he holds a bottom-six role in the lineup, don't really help his fantasy upside.

Ilya Mikheyev
Chicago Blackhawks
