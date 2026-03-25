Ilya Mikheyev headshot

Ilya Mikheyev News: Scores go-ahead goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Mikheyev scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Mikheyev has two goals over his last four games. He's still a key defensive forward in a middle-six role, but his ice time could slip as the Blackhawks work to integrate some prospects late in the season. Mikheyev has 14 goals, 28 points, 105 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 66 appearances, making it tough to justify having him in standard fantasy formats since he lacks physicality and power-play usage.

Ilya Mikheyev
Chicago Blackhawks
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