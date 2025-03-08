Ilya Mikheyev News: Scores in OT win Friday

Mikheyev scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Mikheyev cracked the scoresheet again after going pointless in the 4-3 loss to the Senators on Wednesday. The 30-year-old winger has been one of the most consistent scoring weapons for the Blackhawks since the regular season resumed following the 4 Nations break, notching five points (three goals, two assists) over his last five appearances. He's up to 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) across 61 contests this season, and he's only eight points away from matching his previous career-best mark established in 2021-22.