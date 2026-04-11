Ilya Mikheyev headshot

Ilya Mikheyev News: Sets career high in points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Mikheyev netted two goals and put three shots on net in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

Mikheyev generated the majority of Chicago's offense Saturday with a goal in the second and third periods. With the pair of twine finders, the 31-year-old winger is up to 18 goals, 35 points, 120 shots on net, 31 hits and 22 blocked shots across 75 games this season. Mikheyev's multi-goal night Saturday raised him above his previous career high of 34 points across 80 games a season ago. He's heating up with seven points over his last seven games, which could allow him to build a cushion for his career high in points by the end of the regular season.

Ilya Mikheyev
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Mikheyev See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Mikheyev See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Predictions for Friday, Jan 30
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks Predictions for Friday, Jan 30
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
71 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
92 days ago