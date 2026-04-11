Ilya Mikheyev News: Sets career high in points

Mikheyev netted two goals and put three shots on net in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

Mikheyev generated the majority of Chicago's offense Saturday with a goal in the second and third periods. With the pair of twine finders, the 31-year-old winger is up to 18 goals, 35 points, 120 shots on net, 31 hits and 22 blocked shots across 75 games this season. Mikheyev's multi-goal night Saturday raised him above his previous career high of 34 points across 80 games a season ago. He's heating up with seven points over his last seven games, which could allow him to build a cushion for his career high in points by the end of the regular season.