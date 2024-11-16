Ilya Mikheyev News: Tallies against former team
Mikheyev scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.
Mihkeyev opened the scoring at 6:50 of the first period in his first game back in Vancouver since the Canucks traded him away in June. He had been a healthy scratch for the prior two contests due to ongoing struggles on offense. The winger has just three points with 22 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-5 rating through 16 appearances this season. Given those poor numbers, Mikheyev is unlikely to do enough to warrant fantasy consideration in most formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now