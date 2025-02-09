Ilya Mikheyev News: Three-point effort in St. Louis

Mikheyev scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

All three points came in a wild third period as Chicago rallied from a 3-2 deficit to send the game to OT. It was Mikheyev's first multi-point performance since Dec. 19, and on the heels of an eight-game point drought in January, the 30-year-old winger will head into the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off with two goals and five points in his last five contests.