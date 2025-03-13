Ilya Mikheyev News: Tickles twine in loss

Mikheyev scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Mikheyev struck in the second period to cut the deficit to 3-2, but the Blackhawks never found an equalizer. This was Mikheyev's fifth goal and seventh point over his last eight outings, a quietly strong stretch for the middle-six winger. He's now at 15 goals, 26 points, 105 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-3 rating over 64 appearances. His lack of non-scoring production makes Mikheyev a poor option for fantasy managers, though he's worth a look as a streaming player while his offense is hot.