Ilya Nabokov News: Transferred to AHL team
Nabokov was assigned to AHL Colorado on Friday.
Nabokov was loaned back to Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the KHL for 2025-26 after signing his entry-level contract in May of 2025. He went 22-7-5 with a 2.74 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 38 regular-season games as well as 2-4 with a 2.53 GAA and an .892 save percentage in seven playoff outings. Nabokov looks set to be a full-time AHL option in 2026-27, though he may also get some playing time during the Eagles' playoff run this spring.
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