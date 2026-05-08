Ilya Nabokov headshot

Ilya Nabokov News: Transferred to AHL team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Nabokov was assigned to AHL Colorado on Friday.

Nabokov was loaned back to Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the KHL for 2025-26 after signing his entry-level contract in May of 2025. He went 22-7-5 with a 2.74 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 38 regular-season games as well as 2-4 with a 2.53 GAA and an .892 save percentage in seven playoff outings. Nabokov looks set to be a full-time AHL option in 2026-27, though he may also get some playing time during the Eagles' playoff run this spring.

Ilya Nabokov
Colorado Avalanche
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