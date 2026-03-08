Ilya Protas News: Gains three points Sunday
Protas scored twice and added an assist in AHL Hershey's 5-4 loss to Providence on Sunday.
Protas has been pretty steady all season, but he hasn't had a lot of explosive games on offense. This was his third three-point effort in 57 contests. Overall, Protas is at 24 goals, 24 assists and a plus-7 rating. The 19-year-old forward has done well as an AHL rookie, but he may need another year before he's an NHL option.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Protas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Protas See More