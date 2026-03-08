Ilya Protas News: Gains three points Sunday

Protas scored twice and added an assist in AHL Hershey's 5-4 loss to Providence on Sunday.

Protas has been pretty steady all season, but he hasn't had a lot of explosive games on offense. This was his third three-point effort in 57 contests. Overall, Protas is at 24 goals, 24 assists and a plus-7 rating. The 19-year-old forward has done well as an AHL rookie, but he may need another year before he's an NHL option.