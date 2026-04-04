Ilya Protas News: Huge game in AHL win

Protas scored a goal and distributed five assists in AHL Hershey's 8-1 win over Hartford on Saturday.

Protas' best game of the year was an impressive display of playmaking. He has six goals and 11 assists over his last 10 outings. For the season, he's up to 28 goals, 62 points and a plus-16 rating through 66 appearances as an AHL rookie.