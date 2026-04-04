Ilya Protas headshot

Ilya Protas News: Huge game in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Protas scored a goal and distributed five assists in AHL Hershey's 8-1 win over Hartford on Saturday.

Protas' best game of the year was an impressive display of playmaking. He has six goals and 11 assists over his last 10 outings. For the season, he's up to 28 goals, 62 points and a plus-16 rating through 66 appearances as an AHL rookie.

Ilya Protas
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Protas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Protas See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
42 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
187 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025