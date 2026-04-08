Ilya Protas headshot

Ilya Protas News: Logs helper in NHL debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Protas posted an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

Protas played 15:37 in his NHL debut and also won six of 14 faceoffs while starting as a middle-six center. The 19-year-old had 62 points in 66 AHL appearances with Hershey this season prior to the call-up. It's unclear if Protas is here to stay, but the Capitals clearly think he can give them a boost as they try to stay in the playoff race. If the Capitals fall short of the postseason, Protas will still get a chance to contribute for Hershey, which is currently in line to make the AHL playoffs, though its spot hasn't been clinched.

Ilya Protas
Washington Capitals
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