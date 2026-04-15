Ilya Protas headshot

Ilya Protas News: Sent back to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 7:13am

Protas was loaned to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.

Protas got his first taste of NHL action across the past week, recording a goal, three assists, two blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 15:54 of ice time over four appearances. Following his relatively successful time with the Capitals to close out the NHL regular season, he'll return to Hershey, where he should see some more opportunities as the AHL season winds down.

Ilya Protas
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Protas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Protas See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
51 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
196 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025