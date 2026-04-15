Ilya Protas News: Sent back to AHL

Protas was loaned to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.

Protas got his first taste of NHL action across the past week, recording a goal, three assists, two blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 15:54 of ice time over four appearances. Following his relatively successful time with the Capitals to close out the NHL regular season, he'll return to Hershey, where he should see some more opportunities as the AHL season winds down.