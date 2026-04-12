Ilya Protas headshot

Ilya Protas News: Three points in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Protas scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

The third-period tally was the first NHL goal for Protas in his second game, as the 19-year-old's transition to the top level has been made easier by skating on a line with his older brother Aliaksei Protas, who collected two points including his 25th goal of the season in the win. The teenage Protas figures to see a big role over the final two games of the regular season as the Capitals make a desperate push to get past the Flyers, Blue Jackets and Islanders for the final available playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ilya Protas
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Protas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Protas See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
48 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
193 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025