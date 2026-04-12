Ilya Protas News: Three points in Saturday's win
Protas scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.
The third-period tally was the first NHL goal for Protas in his second game, as the 19-year-old's transition to the top level has been made easier by skating on a line with his older brother Aliaksei Protas, who collected two points including his 25th goal of the season in the win. The teenage Protas figures to see a big role over the final two games of the regular season as the Capitals make a desperate push to get past the Flyers, Blue Jackets and Islanders for the final available playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Protas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Protas See More