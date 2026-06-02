Ilya Safonov News: Inks one-year deal
Safonov signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $950,000 at the NHL level with the Canucks on Tuesday.
Safonov was a sixth-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2021, and his rights were dealt to the Canucks in June of 2025. He has played in the KHL with Ak Bars Kazan on a full-time basis over the last four years, and he had his second-best campaign with 16 goals and 33 points over 68 regular-season outings last year. Safonov will likely have a chance to compete for NHL minutes in training camp, though he doesn't look to have significant scoring upside.
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