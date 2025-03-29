Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov Injury: Dealing with injury concern

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Samsonov had something tighten up on him during warmups, which is why he did not make his anticipated start Saturday versus the Predators, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Samsonov started the game on the bench where the backup goalie would usually sit, but he left midway through the second period, Webster adds. This leaves Samsonov's status in doubt ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, though that's likely one Adin Hill would start anyway. If Samsonov can't dress, the Golden Knights will need to make a move to call up a goaltender.

