Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov Injury: Labeled day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Samsonov is dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Samsonov probably wasn't going to start Tuesday's tilt regardless, but the team brought in Akira Schmid from the minors in case Samsonov isn't healthy enough to back up Adin Hill. The Knights do have a back-to-back against Calgary and Vancouver on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, which could still be an opportunity for Samsonov to start if he's given the all-clear.

Ilya Samsonov
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
