Ilya Samsonov Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Samsonov won't dress for Saturday's home tilt against Utah due to an undisclosed injury, per SinBin.vegas.

Adin Hill will start Saturday's matchup, while Akira Schmid will be the backup goaltender. Samsonov has a 3-1-1 record, 2.95 GAA and .906 save percentage in five appearances in 2024-25. Hill has gotten off to a rough start, posting a 3.20 GAA and an .878 save percentage across six outings, but he might get leaned on heavily if Samsonov's injury lingers.