Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ilya Samsonov headshot

Ilya Samsonov Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 1:24pm

Samsonov won't dress for Saturday's home tilt against Utah due to an undisclosed injury, per SinBin.vegas.

Adin Hill will start Saturday's matchup, while Akira Schmid will be the backup goaltender. Samsonov has a 3-1-1 record, 2.95 GAA and .906 save percentage in five appearances in 2024-25. Hill has gotten off to a rough start, posting a 3.20 GAA and an .878 save percentage across six outings, but he might get leaned on heavily if Samsonov's injury lingers.

Ilya Samsonov
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now