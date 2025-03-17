Ilya Samsonov News: Concedes three goals
Samsonov made 24 of 27 saves in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Red Wings.
Samsonov tended a clean first period before allowing the first goal of the game in the second period and two more in the third. The 28-year-old goalkeeper has a 15-9-3 record with a 2.81 GAA and an .889 save percentage. Samsonov has been hot and cold throughout various stretches in the past two months. He has recently experienced more of the latter and is a tough option to trust in fantasy for the time being. There are likely better options available on waivers who tend the twine more frequently than Samsonov.
