Ilya Samsonov News: Cruises to win Wednesday

Samsonov stopped 19 of 20 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Jackson LaCombe tallied late in the second period, but that was all Samsonov gave up. He bounced back from a 6-0 shutout loss to Utah on Saturday, earning his third win in his last four outings with one of his better games of the season. Samsonov improved to 6-3-1 with a 3.16 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 10 appearances. While Samsonov played well, Adin Hill is likely to get the nod Friday at home versus the Stars.