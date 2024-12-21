Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov headshot

Ilya Samsonov News: Defeats Kraken

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Samsonov stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

The Kraken's two goals came on the power play, but Samsonov was otherwise quite good in his third straight win. He's allowed just five goals on 65 shots in that span. For the season, the 27-year-old netminder is 8-3-1 with a 2.97 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 12 starts. The Golden Knights' next game is at home versus the Ducks on Monday, but it's not clear if Samsonov will get a chance to build some momentum or if Adin Hill will take his turn in the crease.

