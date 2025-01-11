Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov headshot

Ilya Samsonov News: Defending crease Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Samsonov will protect the home net versus the Rangers on Saturday, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Samsonov will get the first half of Vegas back-to-back, and Adin Hill will play in Sunday's home matchup versus Minnesota. The 27-year-old Samsonov has stopped 133 of 142 shots during his six-game winning streak. He has posted a record of 11-3-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 15 appearances this season. The Rangers are tied for 18th in the league with 2.93 goals per game in 2024-25.

