Ilya Samsonov News: Drawing start in divisional matchup
Samsonov will tend the road twine Monday in Los Angeles, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Samsonov allowed three goals on 24 shots in a 4-3 win over the Bruins in his last start before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 28-year-old has a 13-7-2 record, .897 save percentage and 2.72 GAA across 22 appearance in 2024-25. The Kings rank 19th in the NHL with 2.87 goals per game this season. Samsonov is 4-2-0 in his career versus Los Angeles.
