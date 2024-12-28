Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov News: Expected starter for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Samsonov is set to start at home against Calgary on Sunday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Samsonov has won his past three starts while stopping 60 of 65 shots (.923 save percentage). He's 8-3-1 with a 2.97 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 12 outings this season. Calgary ranks 25th in goals per game with 2.71, and the Flames will be on the second half of a back-to-back, so this should be a favorable assignment for Samsonov.

Ilya Samsonov
Vegas Golden Knights

