Ilya Samsonov News: Expected to start Saturday

Samsonov is set to start on the road against Boston on Saturday, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Samsonov has a 12-7-2 record, 2.71 GAA and .897 save percentage in 21 appearances in 2024-25. He's allowed just two goals in each of his past two starts, but he didn't win either of those outings due to insufficient offensive support. Boston ranks 25th in goals per game with 2.75.