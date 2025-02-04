Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov News: Facing Islanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Samsonov will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Islanders, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Samsonov will make his second start in the last three games, which could be a signal that the Golden Knights are resuming a goalie rotation. Samsonov took a 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets in his last outing, stopping 22 of 24 shots. The Islanders have scored 20 goals over their last six games, winning five of them.

