Ilya Samsonov headshot

Ilya Samsonov News: Gives up five goals Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Samsonov stopped 14 of 19 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Samsonov was making his first start since the break, and it's safe to say he didn't look at his best after posting his worst save percentage of the season for a single game. The 28-year-old Russian has made three appearances this month and the results have been underwhelming, as he's gone 1-2-0 with a 3.47 GAA and an .825 save percentage. In fact, Samsonov hasn't posted a save percentage above the .880 mark in each of those contests. The Golden Knights have been alternating starts between the pipes, so Adin Hill is likely to defend the Golden Knights' crease against the Blackhawks on Thursday.

