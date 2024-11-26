Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov News: Hangs on for shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Samsonov turned aside 32 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Monday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Philly grabbed a 3-0 lead just 28 seconds into the second period as a Vegas blue line missing Alex Pietrangelo (upper body) and Zach Whitecloud (upper body) struggled early, but Samsonov kept his focus gave his team a chance to mount a comeback. The 27-year-old goalie missed the first couple weeks of November with an undisclosed injury, but he's moved back into a timeshare with Adin Hill since returning to the crease. On the season, Samsonov sports a 5-2-1 record in eight starts with a 3.08 GAA and .904 save percentage.

