Ilya Samsonov headshot

Ilya Samsonov News: In goal against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Samsonov will protect the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Saturday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Samsonov is coming off his worst start in a while, having allowed four goals on 22 shots to the Predators in a 5-3 loss Tuesday. It was the first time in eight games he's allowed more than two goals. Samsonov's been good while splitting the goaltending duties with Adin Hill. Saturday's game is a great matchup for Samsonov, so he's a strong fantasy option.

Ilya Samsonov
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
