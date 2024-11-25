Ilya Samsonov News: In net Monday

Samsonov is expected to start on the road against Philadelphia on Monday, according to Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas.

Samsonov has a 4-2-1 record, 2.99 GAA and .906 save percentage in seven outings in 2024-25. He turned aside 38 of 40 shots en route to a 3-2 win over Ottawa on Thursday. The Flyers have a 9-10-2 record and are tied for 21st offensively with 2.71 goals per game.