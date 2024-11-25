Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov News: In net Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Samsonov is expected to start on the road against Philadelphia on Monday, according to Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas.

Samsonov has a 4-2-1 record, 2.99 GAA and .906 save percentage in seven outings in 2024-25. He turned aside 38 of 40 shots en route to a 3-2 win over Ottawa on Thursday. The Flyers have a 9-10-2 record and are tied for 21st offensively with 2.71 goals per game.

