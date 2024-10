Samsonov will be in the blue paint for Tuesday's divisional showdown against the Kings, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Samsonov will make his third appearance of the season, and it's his second-consecutive start. The 27-year-old year has turned aside 67 of 72 shots while posting a 1-0-1 record. Samsonov's opponent, the Kings, are averaging 3.50 goals through six outings, which is good for 12th overall in the NHL.