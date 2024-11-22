Ilya Samsonov News: Nabs fourth win

Samsonov made 38 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

The 27-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but he was able to weather a furious Ottawa comeback attempt that saw the home squad fire 18 shots at Samsonov in the final frame alone. It's his first win since Oct. 26, having missed the first couple weeks of November due to an undisclosed injury, and on the season Samsonov is 4-2-1 in seven starts with a 2.99 GAA and .906 save percentage. He's been in the crease for two of Vegas' last three games, and now that Samsonov is healthy again, the team could be shifting to more of a timeshare between him and Adin Hill.