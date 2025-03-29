Ilya Samsonov News: Not starting after all

Samsonov won't start Saturday in Nashville despite leading the Golden Knights onto the ice for warmups, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Samsonov was the logical choice to start the second half of a back-to-back, but instead, it will be Adin Hill in goal for the second game in a row. It's a tough break for fantasy managers who were banking on Samsonov against a fairly easy opponent, as the switch came after the roster lock. It's unclear if Samsonov is currently dealing with something that is keeping him from playing.