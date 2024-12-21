Ilya Samsonov News: Projected starter Saturday

Samsonov was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and is slated to get the home start versus Seattle on Saturday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Samsonov has won his last two starts, allowing three goals on 42 shots in road wins over Anaheim and Minnesota. Overall, the netminder is 7-3-1 with a 3.06 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. The Kraken have scored 96 goals in 34 games this season.