Ilya Samsonov News: Receiving starting nod
Samsonov will protect the road goal Wednesday versus the Kings, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Samsonov has won three of his four starts this season, but his one defeat was an overtime loss on the road against the Panthers. He has allowed a total of nine goals on 133 shots, good for a .932 save percentage. The Golden Knights are looking for their first win away from T-Mobile Arena.
