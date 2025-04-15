Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ilya Samsonov headshot

Ilya Samsonov News: Returns to crease Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Samsonov (upper body) will defend the road net against Calgary on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Samsonov will return to the crease following an eight-game absence. He has posted a 16-9-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.78 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 28 appearances this season. Calgary ranks 30th in the league with 2.64 goals per game in 2024-25.

Ilya Samsonov
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now