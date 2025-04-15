Ilya Samsonov News: Returns to crease Tuesday
Samsonov (upper body) will defend the road net against Calgary on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Samsonov will return to the crease following an eight-game absence. He has posted a 16-9-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.78 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 28 appearances this season. Calgary ranks 30th in the league with 2.64 goals per game in 2024-25.
