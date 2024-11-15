Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ilya Samsonov headshot

Ilya Samsonov News: Set for backup duties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Samsonov (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to back up Adin Hill in Friday's road game versus Utah.

Vegas sent down Akira Schmid on Thursday and didn't recall him prior to Friday's game, which further confirms Samsonov has moved past his injury. This will be Samsonov's first game in uniform in November. The Golden Knights have a back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday of next week, so that may be when he next gets back between the pipes for a start.

Ilya Samsonov
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now