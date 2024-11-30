Ilya Samsonov News: Set to start against Utah

Samsonov will protect the home goal versus Utah on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Samsonov has won his last two starts, giving up six goals on 76 shots in that span. The 27-year-old will face a Utah team that lost 4-3 in overtime to the Oilers on Friday night. Jaxson Stauber is in the other crease, so Vegas may be able to generate significant offense against an inexperienced goalie, giving Samsonov a good chance of earning a win.