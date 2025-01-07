Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov headshot

Ilya Samsonov News: Set to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Samsonov was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, per Max Miller of NHL.com, indicating he will guard the road goal against San Jose on Tuesday.

Samsonov has stopped 114 of 121 shots during his five-game winning streak. He has a 10-3-1 record with one shutout, a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. San Jose is tied for 28th in the league with 2.62 goals per game in 2024-25.

