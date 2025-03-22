Ilya Samsonov News: Slated to start Sunday

Samsonov is expected to guard the home goal against Tampa Bay on Sunday, per SinBin.Vegas.

Samsonov will get the second half of Vegas' back-to-back after Adin Hill plays in Saturday's home game versus Detroit. The 28-year-old Samsonov has a 15-9-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Tampa Bay ranks second in the league with 3.49 goals per game in 2024-25.