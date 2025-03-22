Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov headshot

Ilya Samsonov News: Slated to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Samsonov is expected to guard the home goal against Tampa Bay on Sunday, per SinBin.Vegas.

Samsonov will get the second half of Vegas' back-to-back after Adin Hill plays in Saturday's home game versus Detroit. The 28-year-old Samsonov has a 15-9-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Tampa Bay ranks second in the league with 3.49 goals per game in 2024-25.

