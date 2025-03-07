Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov News: Starting against Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Samsonov will serve as the starting netminder for Friday's home game against the Penguins, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Samsonov didn't appear in either of the Golden Knights' last two games, but he'll return to the net Friday and will attempt to bounce back after he went 1-1-0 with a 5.02 GAA and .756 save percentage over his last two starts. The Penguins have a middling offense, as they're tied for 17th in the NHL with 2.86 goals per game this season.

Ilya Samsonov
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
