Ilya Samsonov News: Starting against Predators

Samsonov will defend the road net versus Nashville on Tuesday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Samsonov is coming off a 24-save effort in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers. He has posted a record of 11-4-1 with one shutout, a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. Nashville sits 32nd in the league with 2.40 goals per game in 2024-25.