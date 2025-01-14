Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Samsonov headshot

Ilya Samsonov News: Starting against Predators

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Samsonov will defend the road net versus Nashville on Tuesday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Samsonov is coming off a 24-save effort in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers. He has posted a record of 11-4-1 with one shutout, a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. Nashville sits 32nd in the league with 2.40 goals per game in 2024-25.

Ilya Samsonov
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
