Ilya Samsonov News: Starting in Nashville

Samsonov will protect the road goal versus the Predators on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Samsonov will start after Adin Hill tended the twine in Friday's win over the Blackhawks. The 28-year-old Samsonov is 2-1-1 in March, but he's been sharp with just eight goals allowed on 103 shots (.922 save percentage). While the Golden Knights may be a little tired due to the road back-to-back, the Predators' offense isn't too intimidating, so Samsonov is still a decent fantasy option.