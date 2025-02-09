Ilya Samsonov News: Stops 21 shots in win

Samsonov made 21 saves on 24 total attempts in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Despite allowing the first two goals of Saturday's contest, Samsonov allowed just one goal over the game's final 46 minutes to help Vegas take the win. The 27-year-old netminder is up to a 13-7-2 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .897 save percentage. Saturday's victory was Samsonov's first since Jan. 23 and third of the new year. With Vegas comfortably in a playoff spot in the Pacific, the backup netminder should continue to alternate starts with Adin Hill. He is a solid streaming option on days when he is slated to start.