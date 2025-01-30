Ilya Samsonov News: Takes loss in overtime

Samsonov stopped 22 of 24 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Samsonov played well, but the Golden Knights' offense didn't give him enough help. The 27-year-old netminder has allowed two or fewer goals in nine of his last 11 games, going 7-3-1 in that span. He's still playing second fiddle to Adin Hill, who recently started three games in a row versus teams firmly in the playoff picture. Samsonov is 12-6-2 with a 2.74 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 20 starts this season. The Golden Knights will be on the road leading into the 4 Nations Face-Off, and the trip begins on Broadway when they visit the Rangers on Sunday.